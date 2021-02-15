Sliema Wanderers on Monday announced that they had reached an agreement with NM Group who are set to be the Premier League side’s new sponsors

The Blues have been passing through a difficult time from a financial point of view with members of the first team and the technical staff revealing to the media a fortnight ago their plight after the club failed to honour their contracts.

However, since then the Wanderers have been working hard to try and steady the ship and sources told the Times of Malta that the club started to pay back-dated salaries to its players.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta