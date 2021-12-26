During a celebration of the Holy Eucharist, commemorating the 17th anniversary from the setting up of the parish dedicated to the Risen Christ in Pembroke, an embellishment project was launched. The project will be spread over a number of phases in the coming two years.

The refurbishment of the presbytery altar area will include a new holy tabernacle which will be set up as a central focus of attention from all parts of the church. The tabernacle will be made of a blend of marble and bronze, and will embrace an area within the church which will provide an intimate space for adoration and personal prayer and reflection.

The parish church will also welcome a new baptismal font.

The new project also aims at increasing the effective functionality of all available areas, while enhancing the best possible environment during all liturgical celebrations. The design intends to provide a calming ambience for all those who gather in the church.

The project will maximise the use of the natural light already available. Around the church, a Via Lucis will be set up, representing the key moments following the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Over the years, the Pembroke parish community has been very active through various pastoral initiatives as well as other main projects around the complex which include the parish church and the pastoral centre.

While addressing the congregation gathered for the project launch, parish priest Fr Reuben Micallef highlighted the incessant work undertaken by the parish in its constant service to the Pembroke community.