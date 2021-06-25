Access to the foreshore area of Manoel Island is being embellished as the number of bathers continues to increase.

The works, which are being conducted by MIDI, include the installation of railings along the pathways leading down to the foreshore and site clearing works in various areas.

The embellishment, which started in mid-May and is expected to be completed towards mid-July, exposed a staircase leading down to the beach under the Couvre Porte.

In an effort to keep Manoel Island clean and safe, MIDI also placed a number of bins in areas that are mostly frequented by the public.

Meanwhile, as from Saturday (tomorrow), MIDI will be providing a minibus shuttle service on weekends and public holidays from the Manoel Island bridge to the bathing areas on the north and east shores.

Photo: MIDI