NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid has cleared league concussion protocols, the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday, but the Cameroonian center could still miss a crucial playoff game against Miami.

Embiid took part in a morning shooting practice session with the Sixers and while the team still listed him as out for Friday’s third game against the Heat, it also said his status could change before tipoff.

The 28-year-old 7-footer (2.13m) suffered a right orbital bone fracture and concussion when struck in the head by the elbow of compatriot Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors in the last game of Philadelphia’s first-round series victory.

