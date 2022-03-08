Joel Embiid enhanced his MVP credentials with a 43-point masterclass as the Philadelphia 76ers got back to winning ways with victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Sixers big man Embiid had 14 rebounds and two assists as Philadelphia pulled away in the fourth quarter for a convincing 121-106 win.

It was the 10th time this season that Embiid has posted 40 points or more as well as 10 or more rebounds in a single game.

The Sixers were buoyed by the return of star signing James Harden, who was rested for Saturday’s defeat on the road to Eastern Conference leaders Miami.

