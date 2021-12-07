Four-time NBA all-star Joel Embiid scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers slipped past the Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime on Monday.

Embiid shot 15-of-20 from the field, sank 12-of-14 free throws and scored six points in the extra session in front of a crowd of 14,400 in North Carolina.

Embiid contributed on each of the eight points the Sixers scored in overtime, scoring all but one basket and assisting on another.

