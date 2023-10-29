Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points to power Philadelphia’s 114-107 NBA comeback victory at Toronto on Saturday.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Embiid added nine rebounds, eight assists a steal and two blocked shots for the 76ers while Maxey also contributed seven assists and six rebounds.

The Raptors led 36-27 after the first quarter but Philadelphia, which dropped the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday, battled back.

“I feel good. I feel confident. We dropped one we shouldn’t have on Thursday so we were determined to get one here,” Maxey said.

“We had a slow start, we’ve got to fix that, but once we got our feet wet and guys got comfortable, we really executed and got stops, so that helped us.”

