Joel Embiid scored 42 points to win his personal duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Philadelphia 76ers scored a 123-120 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

After a humiliating 135-87 loss to Boston on Tuesday, the Sixers roared back to life with a gutsy win over the reigning NBA champions in Milwaukee.

Embiid enhanced his MVP credentials with another dominant performance for Philadelphia in the final game before the All-Star break.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks’ scoring with 32 points, while Jrue Holiday had 24 and Khris Middleton 19.

