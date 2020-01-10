Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand, the NBA said Thursday.

The 76ers told reporters before the team's NBA game against the Boston Celtics that two-time All-Star Embiid has a torn radial collateral ligament of the fourth finger of his left hand.

After surgery on Friday, he will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Embiid was hurt in the first quarter of a victory on Monday over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He left the court for treatment after the finger was dislocated, but returned with it taped to score 18 points as the Sixers snapped a four-game losing streak.

He had missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as he consulted a hand specialist about the injury.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown admitted the 76ers would have to adjust to the absence of the big man from Cameroon.

"All of a sudden we're just different," Brown said. "I look at this as an opportunity. This is not a woe-is-me moment, not for me, not for my players."

Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.35 blocks this season.

Thursday's game was the eighth he has missed this season. He was sidelined in October with a sprained right ankle and missed time later with a bruised hip, upper respiratory illness and for rest.

He was suspended for two games in November after a run-in with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.