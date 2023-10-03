Joel Embiid said Monday he expects to make a decision over his international future “in the next few days” as he eyes playing at next year’s Paris Olympics.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player is eligible to play for three countries — Cameroon, France and the United States — but admitted he is torn over what he described as a “tough choice.”

The towering Cameroon-born star said playing for the country of his birth would be a no-brainer if the team were likely to qualify for the Olympics.

But with Cameroon not yet confirmed to be in Paris, Embiid admitted that he was considering declaring his allegiance to the United States or France. Embiid holds citizenship for both countries in addition to Cameroon.

“I love all three options,” Embiid told reporters at the Sixers’ media day on Monday.

