Last week the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion presented its first consultation document leading to a consolidated strategy for Africa, a strategy which will clarify our national priorities and sharpen our focus in our relations with the continent of Africa over the coming years.

Given our geographical location, Malta has long engaged with the Mediterranean-bordering countries of North Africa. We are physically close to our neighbouring countries in the Maghreb, sharing many commonalities, which include language and culture, as well as a history shaped by the Mediterranean Sea.

However, perhaps less well-recognised, beyond the Maghreb, Malta has also enjoyed strong links with the rest of the African continent, initially through the work of missionaries and aid workers but also through Malta’s political engagement with the newly-independent countries of Africa.

We have continued to consolidate our links in recent times through membership of the Commonwealth and within the European Union.

The Valletta Summit of 2015, which was hosted by Malta, sent an important message, namely that migration cannot be addressed as a singular issue.

Malta has consistently taken a proactive role in seeking international solutions to the challenges of our times. Therefore, we see the launch of our national strategy as one that comes at the opportune time.

Africa is very much on the agenda at the EU, and a strong signal lies in the fact that on the very first day of the new European Commission, President Ursula von der Leyen visited Addis Ababa for bilateral meetings with the Ethiopian government and the African Union.

Africa does not simply want aid. It wants to develop and grow

In these changing times, the Africa Strategy should provide us with a pathway to the future which recognises Africa’s diversity as a continent of more than 50 countries.

It will also challenge us to update our appreciation of this continent, our analysis of trends and developments across Africa, and the way in which Africa relates to the wider world.

This strategy also acknowledges the significant progress in terms of economic and social development that is taking place throughout the continent; changes which Malta applauds, and which need to be recognised more widely.

The proposals to build on our strong existing relationships include a greater role for Maltese business, a role that will help create new investment and trade which will be mutually beneficial to Malta and Africa. There is a clear message emerging, which we must heed.

Africa does not simply want aid. It wants to develop and grow. In the words of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo, “a future beyond aid” through more private sector investment, more trade, more joint ventures and more business-to-business contact overall.

Malta hears this message loudly and clearly. We believe that Malta-based enterprises are well-placed to play a greater role in Africa and we commit ourselves in this strategy to helping with the research, the networking and the groundwork that can identify and facilitate two-way trade and investment.

The strategy also highlights the importance of development and the sharing of good practice to empower a rising Africa by unleashing the potential of every person, irrespective of gender, creed or orientation.

In this regard, I wish to highlight the good work being done by Maltese civil society through the Maltese government's Overseas Aid programme which proudly flies our flag and shares our values of solidarity and goodwill.

Moreover, through this strategy we are aiming to advocate for growth, for dignity, and for empowerment. We will seek to be true partners through our positions and policies within the European Union, the United Nations, and elsewhere.

Our size has never impeded us from engaging with vision and verve. The Africa Strategy will open the door to new opportunities, innovation and to a new way of working.

It is an exciting prospect that demands of us that we learn to move on from the monochrome interpretation of Africa to embrace the opportunities of a continent of growth. Doing this requires a bold commitment to change, and a frame of mind to be part of the solution rather than passive onlookers.

Carmelo Abela is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion.