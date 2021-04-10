The pandemic has disrupted all businesses but especially small businesses which were generally caught unaware and ill-prepared for such a significant event. It took us all a while to reset and adjust to the new environment we now needed to work in. We have now recognised and learnt first-hand that there is a lot businesses can do to not only survive but also to thrive in this ‘new normal’.

With all hands on deck, EMCS approached businesses in difficulty with a positive attitude and some handy solutions. Having operated in management consultancy for well over two decades, our experience has equipped us to drive SMEs back on target, to address issues which have been swept under the carpet for far too long.

We have encountered businesses struggling to survive. We have helped them to re-evaluate and prepare for extraordinary risks, realign projections, investment and build resilience.

Our role has been to develop and build a COVID exit strategy together with CEOs and business owners. The most important element at this point is to determine which projects are worth the investment in time and money.

The crisis has forced many businesses to have a good look at themselves, to carry out a reality check and tackle essential issues such as:

• proper corporate governance and internal control mechanisms;

• suitable data capture and analysis;

• future financial planning and financial control;

• succession planning; and

• structuring and clear distribution of duties.

We have also helped firms gain access to financial aid through funds and schemes that have been crucial for many to invest and reinvent themselves, taking advantage of the malleable moment. The past year, our client base has grown to businesses from various economic sectors:

• wholesalers and retailers (alcoholic beverages, construction materials, household appliances and home furniture);

• service providers in the food and entertainment sector;

• manufacturing.

We are proud to say that we have made a positive and lasting difference and that today EMCS is perceived more as a partner rather than solely a service provider.

Silvan Mifsud Director, EMCS