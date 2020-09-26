A second-half brace from youth Christ Ememe earned Mosta a valuable 3-0 victory over a crisis-hit Birkirkara side.

Both teams headed into this game striving for a first victory after missing out on the three points in their league opener.

Birkirkara lost to Valletta 4-2 and this game was the golden opportunity to hit the right note in this campaign. However, a dismal performance led to a disappointing defeat that leaves Andre Paus with a lot of questions after two defeats in the opening two league games.

Mosta, on their part, now have four points after their opening draw with Gudja United and the well-deserved win over Birkirkara.

