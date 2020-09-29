A second-half brace from young forward Chris Ememe spearheaded Mosta to a stunning 3-0 win over Birkirkara to earn the Blues their first three points of the season.

This victory followed the opening day’s 1-1 draw with Gudja United as Davor Filipovic’s side has now collected four points after their first two outings.

Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, Mosta were determined to make use of their academy products on the big stage – a club policy that may be deemed as a gamble but so far, Mosta’s decision has paid dividends.

Against Birkirkara, the Blues put up a disciplined performance whose prudent approach to the game enabled them to capitalise on the chances they created.

“I was actually over excited for having scored two goals against Birkirkara,” Ememe told the Times of Malta.

