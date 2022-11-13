BALZAN 1

De Sousa 46

MOSTA 2

Failla 10pen; Ememe 79

BALZAN

J. Debono-6, I. Bozovic-6, D. Torres-6, M. Grima-6 (84 A. Bradshaw), P. Fenech-6, A. Torres-7, M. Zlatkovic-5 (63 B. Kaljevic-5), S. Jalo-5 (63 S. Arab), A. Satariano-5 (84 L. Mallia), M. Raso-6, M. de Sousa-6 (72 N. Braunovic).

MOSTA

I. Akpan-5, R. Briffa-5, C. Ememe-6 (82 T. Farrugia), L. Tenebe-4 (65 N. Agius), C. Failla-6.5, B. Diarra-5, M. Akrong-4 (67 R. Ekani), G. Acheampong-5 (65 J. Nsumoh), S. Kingue-5, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-5.5 (75 I. Mbata).

Referee: Philip Vassallo.

Yellow cards: Raso, Akrong, Kingue, Akpan, Arab, D. Torres,

Missed penalty: Satariano (B) 21

BOV player of the match: Angel Torres (Balzan).

Mosta climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings as they secured a fortunate win over Balzan thanks to Christ Ememe’s late strike.

Luckless Balzan hit the woodwork twice and missed a penalty to succumb to defeat which left them ninth in the standings.

Before the match, Zachary Brincat received a memento from the Mosta team manager Jason Vella after making his 150th appearance for the club in the Premier League.

Once the game got underway, Mosta started brightly and took the lead after nine minutes.

Ememe broke free on the left before he was brought down by Matheus da Sousa inside the area. From the ensuing penalty, Clayton Failla waited for Jonathan Debono to move before rolling the ball to the goalkeeper’s right.

Ten minutes later, Angel Torres, an increasingly prominent presence in the game, ran with menace at the Mosta defence and won a penalty from a befuddled Jake Vassallo. But Alex Satariano leaned back as he planted his standing foot and the result was a miss of sky-high proportions.

