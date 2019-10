Updated 9.30am

A brief thunderstorm on Tuesday morning briefly knocked out the emergency hotline 112 system, Home Affairs Ministry said.

The damage was caused by a lightning strike but workers restored services after a couple of hours.

The storm came hours after a thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusts of wind - a squall - on Monday afternoon felled trees and caused road flooding in some localities.

According to the Met Office more storms are set to hit Malta and Gozo throughout the week.