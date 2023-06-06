A Red Cross ‘emergency hub’ is being built on a Natura 2000 site outside the development zone, having been given the go-ahead despite a recommendation for its refusal and objections from the cultural and environmental watchdogs.

Building materials and heavy machinery appeared on the site at the l-Aħrax shore this week to the consternation of Mellieħa local council, which also objected to the application.

It is unacceptable that the decision of a specialised authority like ERA and objection by the local council can be overruled by the Planning Authority - Mellieha councillor Gabriel Micallef

The Planning Authority approved the application in November but the decision flew under the radar, only coming to light this week when building began.

According to a digital render of the 24-hour emergency hub, the structure consists of two container-like rooms that will rest on a raised metal platform located not far from an existing quay.

'Bound to create adverse impacts'

The case officer had recommended the application for refusal, saying it was “bound to create adverse impacts on the natural characteristics of the scheduled coastal area”.

The structures, the case officer said, would also create an unacceptable impact on the cultural heritage value of military monuments nearby.

Overall, the case officer found that the building breached planning policies that seek to avoid development that leaves an impact on the coast and leads to coastal erosion.

The Environment Resources Authority also found the proposal unacceptable, saying that the site is not suitable due to its remote nature and that in order to make the site amenable to the proposed use, significant alterations would have to be made to it to allow access to emergency vehicles.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said the development would have an “unacceptable impact” on cultural heritage, pointing out that it is on the foreshore of a military entrenchment “of great cultural value”.

'Alarming lack of accountability'

Mellieħa councillor Gabriel Micallef has since written to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and all MPs. He said the Planning Authority demonstrated what he called “an alarming lack of accountability”.

In his letter, Micallef said that while the ERA had rightfully objected to the proposal on land that is outside of the development zone, this had been disregarded by the PA.

“This turn of events raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of our environmental protection measures and the decision-making processes within our regulatory bodies,” Micallef said.

RELATED STORIES Contesting the foreshore… - Alan Deidun

“It is unacceptable that the decision of a specialised authority like ERA and objection by the local council can be overruled by the Planning Authority, undermining the integrity of the system in place.Such actions erode public trust in our institutions and suggest a lack of alignment and coordination among various government entities responsible for safeguarding our natural heritage.”

Approving such a project within a Natura 2000 site sends the wrong message, he said, and requested intervention on the matter through a review of the decisions making process regarding the issuance of the permit.

“I urge you to address the lack of accountability within the Planning Authority and ensure that such instances of disregarding the environmental considerations set forth by ERA are not repeated,” he said.