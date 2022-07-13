A Lufthansa aircraft that departed Malta on Tuesday night had to carry out an emergency landing in Palermo after the aircraft’s pilots noticed a discrepancy in one of the engines.

The flight departed Luqa airport on Tuesday evening and was bound for Frankfurt, Germany, but the aircraft was diverted to Palermo’s Falcone & Borsellino Airport in Sicily a few minutes into the flight.

The emergency landing was reported in the Sicilian regional newspaper, La Sicilia.

Pilots requested an emergency landing after an unspecified discrepancy was identified in one of the aircraft’s two engines.

Flight LH1311 landed with no incident in Palermo at 8.10 pm, and no critical issues were reported among the passengers.

A replacement aircraft flew passengers to their final destination.