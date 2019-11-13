Nurses working in environments considered high-risk will soon be able to claim compensation for work-related injuries as the government is set to provide them with insurance coverage.

On Monday, the nurses’ union threatened to “block” emergency services unless its members at Mater Dei Hospital’s Emergency Department and Mount Carmel Hospital were given occupational insurance.

The union’s threat prompted Health Minister Chris Fearne to urgently put the issue on the table during a Cabinet meeting, during which it was agreed the nurses should be treated like other workers from different sectors who are also considered as operating in high-risk situations.

Some 120 nurses working at Mater Dei Hospital and Mount Carmel Hospital, including those dispatched from hospital on ambulances to handle medical emergencies, are expected to benefit from the insurance coverage.

The move comes in the wake of a series of incidents where nurses were assaulted by patients or their relatives. Just last week, a nurse was pushed down the stairs by a patient’s relative and another was assaulted.

Welcoming the decision, Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) head Paul Pace said the casualty nurses had long been waiting for such coverage as this would give them some additional peace of mind while carrying out their duties.

According to Mr Pace, the government has pledged to have all the insurance paperwork in place by December 1. The union was also pleased to note that the issue was taken seriously by the Health Minister, he said.

Nurses have been asking for insurance for several years but the issue came to a head earlier this year after the government announced that its uniformed personnel would be covered by occupational insurance.

Under that scheme, members of the disciplined forces are eligible for compensation of up to €180,000 in case of death or injury while on duty.

When contacted, Mr Fearne said professional and technical staff do “sterling work with dedication and commitment” and, therefore, the “last thing they should expect is to be verbally or physically abused”.

“Unfortunately, however, incidents happen. To my mind, protecting the interests of our frontline staff who work in high-stress environments is the correct decision. We are showing our gratitude and solidarity in a concrete way,” he said.

Details on the type of insurance coverage to be provided to the nurses have yet to be divulged.