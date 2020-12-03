Infrastructure Malta is to carry out emergency road repairs on Xemxija Hill over the coming week, starting from Friday.

In a tweet, the agency said it will repair severe surface damage caused by the road's weak foundations.

Northbound direction, towards Mellieha, will be routed through Triq tal-Mizieb (open in the northbound direction only). Motorists may also drive through Manikata.

"These interim repairs will render the road safe until we can rebuild it with stronger foundations after underground water and sewage network upgrades planned for 2021 are completed," Infrastructure Malta said.