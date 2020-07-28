Updated 11.50am

A helicopter rescue got under way at St Thomas Bay in Marsascala on Tuesday morning after two people found themselves in trouble while swimming.

The police said they were informed of the situation at 10.25am. The army and the Civil Protection Department were informed.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police cars, ambulances and CPD vehicles speeding towards the scene.

Emergency personnel initially tried to reach the swimmers from land but were unable to do so. An AFM helicopter was subsequently deployed.

No further information was available at the time of writing.