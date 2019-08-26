If you hear sirens ring out across Delimara next Tuesday, do not panic.



Enemalta will be testing the emergency sirens at its Delimara power station on the morning of September 3, the company said in a statement.



Sirens will ring out for 20 seconds at 9.05am as part of its yearly checks of security procedures and systems.

The power station's emergency protocols are regularly updated in consultation with affected entities, the company added in its statement.

Enemalta operates four electricity generation plants at its Delimara complex which can generate up to 537.8 MW of electricity. Two of the plants run on gas and came into operation in 2017, with another two running on gasoil and started up during times of high demand.