The government has launched a subsidy scheme for importers of cereal, flour and animal feed who have been impacted by price hikes caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government said in a statement on Monday that the conflict has increased food insecurity as Ukraine and Russia are major players in the world market for cereals and oilseeds.

Ukraine accounts for 11% of the world wheat market while Russia accounts for 20%.

"Given the storage, consumption limitations and current infrastructure restrictions, Maltese business operators import only small quantities. This has led not only to increased prices but also put at risk the security of supplies to the local markets.

"While the prices increased across the globe, the impact was drastically felt in the Maltese islands due to the double challenges related to size and insularity, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

So together with the Finance Ministry, it launched a temporary price stabilisation subsidy scheme - an emergency measure - to guarantee local food security and mitigate the increase in the price.

This scheme will apply to imports of cereals and flour intended for human consumption and for animal feeds for livestock farming that are intended for the local market, the ministry added.

More information through ruralaffairs.mafa@gov.mt

Application forms and supporting documentation should be sent by May 20.