Emergency vehicles have been equipped with Fresnel lenses to give drivers better visibility as they negotiate Malta's roads.

A total of 63 vehicles, 11 ambulances and 52 CPD vehicles, including fire engines have been equipped with the lenses, donated by Transport Malta.

Fresnel lenses are attached to vehicle doors and, occasionally rear windows, to magnify drivers' view and eliminate blind spots.

Transport Minister Ian Borg thanked the Road Safety Council for its initiative and said that the proof of the body’s work was in the safety of commuters who make use of the roads daily.

“The success of road safety is in the collaboration of all stakeholders,” Borg said.

“You cannot have safe roads if you do not build roads safely and you cannot be safe on the roads if regulators do not uphold certain standards and if enforcement officers and first responders are not well-equipped.”