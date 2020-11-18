Everyone at SiGMA is extremely excited that the very first virtual expo is just around the corner and will run from November 24-25. Organised in association with whyiGaming, the expo will welcome participants through the digital doors of a custom-built virtual space and into the future of events.

This online event is packed with never-before-seen features like a bustling interactive expo floor to bring participants closer to big-name exhibitors, a dynamic virtual careers fair tailored to the current market and designed to give participants an edge over other candidates, a state-of-the-art entertainment lounge to have some fun and try out the year's hottest new games, and more.

There's still time to register and join 5,000 peers from all industries, make new connections and learn about the latest gaming and emerging tech developments. Registration is open at https://hubs.la/H0B266h0.