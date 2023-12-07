Unai Emery refused to label Aston Villa as Premier League title contenders after his side climbed to third place with a 1-0 win against champions Manchester City.

Villa underlined their impressive rise since Emery took charge last season when they out-played treble winners City on Wednesday.

Leon Bailey’s deflected strike in the 74th minute gave Villa a club record-equalling 14th consecutive home victory.

City boss Pep Guardiola believes Villa could “definitely” be among the teams in the title fight at the end of the season.

