Unai Emery said on Wednesday he has decided to stay at Villarreal, despite interest from Newcastle to appoint him as their new coach.

Emery appeared open to a return to the Premier League on Tuesday night, when he admitted there had been “interest” from Newcastle. He added that if an offer arrived, he would speak to Villarreal president Fernando Roig.

But the former Arsenal manager ruled out the possibility on Wednesday, confirming he will remain at Villarreal, where he is in his second season on the back of winning the Europa League last term.

