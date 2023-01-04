Unai Emery is adamant Emiliano Martinez is now “100 percent” focused on Aston Villa ahead of his expected return to action against Wolves on Wednesday following the Argentina goalkeeper’s World Cup-winning heroics.

Martinez was on the bench for Villa’s 2-0 victory at Tottenham on Sunday, with Swedish keeper Robin Olsen enjoying a clean sheet against Spurs.

Villa manager Emery said Tuesday he had had always planned to give Martinez extra time out of the starting XI, but hinted the 30-year-old, much criticised for his post-World Cup final celebrations, was set to be back between the posts for the local derby.

“Emiliano had a very good start with us (on Sunday), being in the squad and travelling with us,” Emery said.

“He had training two days, Friday and Saturday, and now more sessions so I think he will be ready after his rest and after the emotion he had with winning this World Cup.

“I think for us he is very important and we can be proud of him for being a winner at the World Cup but now his focus is 100 percent with Aston Villa.”

