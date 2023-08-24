Unai Emery believes Aston Villa can end a 27-year wait for silverware on their return to European football this season in the Europa Conference League.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick as Villa had far too much firepower for Scottish side Hibernian in a 5-0 playoff, first leg win on Wednesday to close in on the group stage.

Emery won the Europa League four times during spells in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal.

The Spaniard also led Arsenal to the 2019 Europa League final and Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals in 2022.

"We want to be successful in the Conference League. It's important to be in Europe and do something," said Emery after the routine victory in Edinburgh.

