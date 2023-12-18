Aston Villa manager Unai Emery pledged to tackle his players' behaviour after ugly scenes towards the end of their 2-1 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for the home side on the stroke of half-time but the game changed when Brentford defender Ben Mee was sent off about 20 minutes from time after flying into Leon Bailey.

Alex Moreno levelled in the 77th minute, with Ollie Watkins completing the turnaround eight minutes later.

Watkins' celebration in front of his old fans caused an on-pitch stir, with the referee brandishing yellow cards to Ezri Konsa and Saman Ghoddos.

Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was shown a red card deep into stoppage time for violent conduct.

