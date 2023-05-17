The Emilia-Romagna Formula One Grand Prix due to be held at Imola this weekend has been called off as it is “not possible to safely hold the event” due to heavy flooding in the region, organisers said on Wednesday.

Five people have died after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region.

Formula One said in a statement that following high level discussions “the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend at Imola.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event.”

