Travellers from Malta can book special fares to a range of exciting destinations across Emirates’ network.

Emirates is offering the possibility to discover new cultures and experiences at great value in economy class for a getaway in 2020.

Bookings can be made between January 6 and January 26, to take advantage of these fares from as low as €599 for travel between January 16 and November 30, 2020, to exciting destinations across Emirates’ global network, such as Dubai, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Bangkok, Phuket, Bali, Johannesburg, Seychelles, Colombo and Osaka, among others. Terms and conditions apply.

One can enjoy an adventure in Africa, visit the sunny beaches across the Indian Ocean, or explore the lively cities in the Far East by securing these value fares.

The economy class flights offers are as follows: Dubai at €599, Colombo €749, Bangkok €689, Sydney €1,219, Melbourne €1,209, Manila €859, Phuket €749, Osaka €849, Bali €749, Hong Kong €739, Auckland €1,349, Clark €999, Johannesburg €709, Seychelles €759, and Kuala Lumpur €749. All rates are inclusive of taxes and restriction on travel dates apply.

Emirates offers an award-winning and comfortable travel experience across all cabins. All customers across cabin classes have access to over 4,500 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games.

As part of the Emirates experience, customers also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multicultural cabin crew, including Maltese crew. Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35kg in economy class, 40kg in business class and 50kg in first class.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.com/mt, a travel agent or the Malta Emirates sales office at the Malta International Airport.