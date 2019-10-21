Dubai-based Emirates is offering travellers from Malta the opportunity to plan early and book their next economy class trip to various destinations around the world at reduced prices, from as low as €650.

The destinations include various cities in Asia and Africa, namely Mauritius, Singapore, Maldives, Capetown and Beijing – among others.

The economy class flights offers are as follows: Maldives at €785, Cape Town €805, Hong Kong €727, Mauritius €889, Kuala Lumpur €728, Singapore €696, Hanoi €804, Ho Chi Minh €799, Johannesburg €700, Bali €739 and Beijing €650. All rates are inclusive of taxes.

The economy class offer is valid for departures from Malta to the destinations listed above between the period of November 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, which flights have to be booked by October 30, 2019. Terms and conditions apply.

Offer is valid for departures from Malta to various destinations

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline with a global network of 158 destinations in 85 countries across six continents. It operates an all wide body fleet of 269 modern aircraft and is the world’s largest operator of the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 family of aircraft.

The airline’s luxurious amenities, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, award-winning in-flight entertainment system – ice – and famed hospitality provided by its multilingual cabin crew, including Maltese nationals, have made Emirates one of the world’s most recognised airline brands.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit https://www.emirates.com/mt, your travel agent or the Malta Emirates sales office at the Malta International Airport. Terms and conditions apply.