Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Emirates and dnata have been adapting operations in line with regulatory directives as well as travel demand.

The airline has aimed to maintain passenger flights for as long as feasible to help travellers return home. It continues to maintain vital international air cargo links for economies and communities, deploying its fleet of 777 freighters for the transport of essential goods. With many of its airline customers dramatically reducing flights or ceasing services altogether, dnata has also significantly reduced its operations.

Dubai National Air Transport Association (dnata) is part of the Emirates Group and is one of the largest suppliers of combined air services in the world offering aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel, and flight catering services across five continents.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group said: “The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint. Until January 2020, the Emirates Group was doing well against our current financial year targets. But COVID-19 has brought all that to a sudden and painful halt over the past six weeks.

“As a global network airline, we are in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders and travel confidence returns. Although we will still operate cargo flights which remain busy, Emirates will soon temporarily suspended most of its passenger operations.”

Emirates will continue to operate passenger and cargo flights to some countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open. Travellers can check flight status on emirates.com.

Sheikh Ahmed added: “Emirates Group has a strong balance sheet, and substantial cash liquidity, and we can, and will, with appropriate and timely action, survive through a prolonged period of reduced flight schedules. We are adequately prepared for the return to normality.”

The Emirates Group has undertaken a series of measures to contain costs, as the outlook for travel demand remains weak across markets in the short to medium term.

Emirates Group closely monitors the situation and keeps in regular contact with all relevant authorities, so that it can implement the latest guidance to keep travellers and its employees safe and healthy.

The Emirates Group fully supports all initiatives to safeguard the health of communities in every market where it operates, including the UAE’s national COVID-19 response.