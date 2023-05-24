Emirates airline is holding two open days to recuit cabin crew on Friday, May 26, and on Thursday, June 8, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s.

The recruitment days start at 9am and candidates should be prepared to remain there for the whole day. Applicants should bring with them an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, as well as a recent photograph.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to pre-register at the website below but they may also do so on the day at the hotel.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of the dates and times for additional assessments and interviews.

All Emirates crew members are based in Dubai. They receive a tax-free salary, free company housing, free transportation to and from work, medical coverage, and special discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. They also receive discounted travel benefits to all destinations served by the airline for themselves, their families and friends.

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, operating with a fleet of over 200 modern all-wide-body aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft. Its cabin crew is made up of 160 nationalities, reflecting the airline’s customer mix and international operations in six continents and over 130 cities. It has been flying to Malta for the past 25 years and currently offers a daily service to and from Dubai, via Cyprus.

The airline said it is looking for individuals who are passionate about providing outstanding hospitality to its passengers. “The ideal candidate will be a confident and motivated individual with a hospitable disposition and high regard for safety procedure," the airline said in a statement. “Every member of the Emirates crew will have the opportunity to receive high-level training at the airline’s cutting-edge facility in Dubai. Emirates provides excellent training resources and career opportunities as well as a variety of employee development programmes,” it added.

For more information about the selection process requirements, visit this link.