Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a great offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to the Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

All Emirates customers can avail of special companion fares starting from €749 in economy class and from €3,399 in business class to the Indian Ocean islands for bookings of more than two people.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight on https://www.emirates.com before October 16 in economy class and business class for travel between October 10 and June 30, 2022. The offer is also available via participating travel agents. Fares are per person and blackout dates apply.

In addition, Emirates is also increasing flexibility on board with a unique offer for regular seats selection. Emirates’ customers will also enjoy regular seat selection at a special price of €1 per seat while they book their economy class flights to the Indian Ocean Islands.

This offer, for up to four passengers, is available exclusively on emirates.com and should be booked before completion of the Emirates flights booking and up to four days prior to the first outbound flight. The offer is valid for Economy Special and Saver branded fares from Europe to Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

The Maldives

With 1,200 islands over a length of 541 miles, and only ever one resort per island, the Maldives are perfect for keeping one’s distance while on holiday.

Holidaymakers can enjoy sunbathing on white beaches and snorkelling in the turquoise sea – made even more exciting with a stay in one of the famous over-water bungalows.

Information on travel entry requirements to the Maldives can be found by logging onto https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/. Emirates currently offers 21 weekly flights to the Maldives from Dubai with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The Seychelles

A visit to Seychelles includes experiences of green mountains, bustling markets and perfect postcard beaches.

The beautiful island group has opened its borders again and welcomes visitors from around the globe, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Information on travel entry requirements to the Seychelles can be found by logging onto https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/.

Emirates currently flies daily to the Seychelles from Dubai on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Mauritius

From bustling Grand Baie in the north to the relaxing, tree-lined strip of St Félix in the south, Mauritius is one of the best places in the world for a beach vacation. All holidaymakers, regardless of age, travelling to the sandy beaches of Mauritius are required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours from the last point of embarkation.

Information on travel entry requirements to Mauritius can be found by logging onto https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/.

Emirates currently flies daily to Mauritius from Dubai on an Airbus A380 aircraft.

Travelling with Emirates

As travel restrictions begin to ease, Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations within its global network and currently operates three flights from Malta to Dubai.

Dubai, the airline’s hub, was one of the first destinations to obtain the Safe Travel approval by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), awarding the comprehensive and effective measures taken to ensure guests’ health and safety.

Keeping the health and well-being of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey.

The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time.

The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai, visit https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/.