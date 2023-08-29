Emirates is marking one of its busiest summers ever, carrying over 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80 per cent across its global network between June and August.

During this period, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities.

This summer, the airline:

• Launched daily flights to a new destination to its network – Montreal, Canada.

• Layered on additional flights to serve summer demand to 12 cities: Athens, Brisbane, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Budapest, Bologna, Medina, Jeddah, Entebbe, Venice and Shanghai.

• Brought back daily A380 services to Birmingham, Nice, Taipei and Shanghai.

• Introduced a new A380 service to Bali, becoming the first operation of its kind in Indonesia.

• Introduced its latest 4-class A380 aircraft offering premium economy seats to Singapore, Los Angeles and Houston.

• Announced new interline and expanded codeshare arrangements with Kenya Airways, Air Canada and Philippine Airlines.­

Travel demand across our network has been strong and resilient

Destination Dubai remained popular among travellers, with two million customers travelling to the airline’s hub to enjoy its year-round attractions and events in the summer months. Top inbound markets to Dubai on Emirates during this period included the UK, India, Germany, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Egypt and Kuwait.

Over 35 per cent of visitors to Dubai travelling on Emirates were families, staying an average of over two weeks .

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer said: “Travel demand across our network has been strong and resilient despite rising cost-of-living pressures in many markets. It shows the value that people place on travel – whether for work, play, study, or visiting loved ones; and how essential international air connectivity is to communities.”

He added: “We’re happy to see strong customer preference for our product in all cabin classes, especially in our premium cabins. Emirates will continue to ensure we are delivering the best value for money to our customers, by investing in our products, services and in operating an efficient global network.”

For the upcoming winter season, the airline anticipates another spike in demand for travel to Dubai as the city runs a packed calendar of global conferences, world-class sporting events and more.