The concept of ‘Veganuary’, a month-long initiative promoting the vegan diet which originated in the UK in 2014, has increasingly generated interest worldwide. Emirates has, in fact, noted a 154 per cent increase in vegan meals served onboard between 2021 and 2022, with over 280,000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year.

The airline has been serving vegan meals since the 1990s and currently offers more than 180 recipes for vegan passengers or those looking for a healthy meal onboard. Initially, vegan requirements were focused on specific routes such as Addis Ababa where vegan meals are required during certain times of the year by those practising the Ethiopian Orthodox faith, or across the Indian subcontinent where multiple faiths encourage a plant-based diet.

In recent years, however, vegan dishes have been rapidly gaining popularity on the US, Australian, some European and UK routes, with Emirates noting a sizeable increase in interest in vegan dishes over the last decade. Routes showing recent increasing interest in vegan meals include Beirut, Cairo and Taiwan.

Current vegan meal favourites in economy class include multicoloured quinoa with caramelised pear and celeriac purée, roasted cauliflower, glazed carrots, sautéed kale and lovage pesto, and barley risotto with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, buttered chestnuts, blanched broccolini and toasted pumpkin seeds.

New gourmet vegan menu was introduced in 2022

A new gourmet vegan menu was introduced in 2022 to first and business class, including chef-curated dishes like pan-roasted king oyster mushrooms, jackfruit biryani, sliced kohlrabi and burnt orange and chocolate truffle cake with hazelnut, pistachio and gold leaf.

Notably, over 195,000 vegan desserts were served in 2022 across all classes of travel.

Investment in vegan cuisine

Already consistently rated as the best airline for vegan travellers by many dedicated website polls including VegNews, Emirates invested into developing a new first and business class vegan menu in 2022. It spent a year in development in Emirates Flight Catering, an expansive facility based at Dubai International airport, which is home to 11,000 employees and serves up to 225,000 meals daily, the largest flight catering facility in the world with international chefs of 69 different nationalities.

A panel of experienced Emirates Flight Catering chefs worked closely with nutritionists to identify ingredients from existing popular dishes, which could be adapted to a vegan offering without compromising on flavour. They also focused on fusing flavours and ingredients from around the world to create a menu that would appeal to all passengers across the network, not just vegan customers.

The menu was the focus of multiple presentations and tastings, featuring contributions from diverse cuisine specialists like Chinese, Indian and Arabic speciality chefs, to create a wide range of flavours and textures. The tasting panels included both vegan and non-vegan chefs and team-members to ensure an inclusive approach.

The benefits of plant-powered choices are of increasing interest to health-conscious customers who may not define themselves as vegan but will occasionally choose lighter choices to complement their lifestyle.

Alternative products used onboard Emirates include items like artisan vegan cheese, chickpea flour instead of white flour and coconut or vegetable-based cream instead of full fat dairy cream, and coconut butter or margarine instead of dairy butter. The dishes also incorporate a range of superfoods, including rich-in-antioxidant black and white quinoa seeds.

The new vegan menu in first and business class features koftas made with plant-based products from the Beyond Meat company. Vegan desserts have been created using organic dark chocolate with 60 per cent raw cocoa ingredients, sourced from the Dominican Republic.

Fruits and vegetables are sourced from several UAE-based suppliers, including fresh kale and lettuce from Bustanica, the world’s largest hydroponic vertical farm, a US$40 million joint venture investment through Emirates Flight Catering.

Vegan options are available to order and pre-order onboard, as well as in Emirates lounges. Customers can request vegan meals on all Emirates flights and across all classes of travel up to 24 hours before departure. However, on high-demand routes, plant-based meals are also provided as part of the main menu options.