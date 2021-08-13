Emirates, the premier partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched an exclusive offer for customers to experience the excitement of the world expo, the largest-of-its-kind event in the region.

Emirates customers visiting Dubai, and travelling through Dubai anytime during the much-awaited mega event running from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with Emirates.

The special offer is valid on all return tickets that include a flight to or through Dubai, for travel dates between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

The offer is applicable to tickets purchased in first class, business class and economy class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on Flydubai and customers travelling to anywhere on Emirates’ global network with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai.

One-way ticket holders whose journey originates outside the UAE are entitled to receive the complimentary Expo Day Pass if travelling to Dubai or onwards to other destinations if the minimum connection time is met.

To make the deal even sweeter, the special added-value offer applies to all fare types, including Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus.

For more information on this promotion, visit https://www. emirates.com/mt/english/discover-dubai/expo-2020/expo-claim-ticket/

Besides the expo, visitors to Dubai during the six-month period can expect to enjoy a host of activities and special offers to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee, marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s formation.

Travellers with upcoming travel plans and are already in the UAE, including UAE residents, are also eligible to receive a complimentary Expo Day Pass as long as their itinerary includes a journey back to Dubai during the six-month period that coincides with the Expo.

As premier partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates will soon launch various Expo-themed packages to allow its worldwide customers to enjoy the excitement of the 182-day event and experience what its host city of Dubai has to offer.

Customers will also earn one Skywards Mile for every minute spent in Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before March 31, 2022, can avail of the offer on Emirates.com and will earn up to 5,000 miles.

The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Emirates-marketed, Flydubai-operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are included in the offer.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit: https://www.emirates.com/mt/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/. For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or visit www.emirates.com.