Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launch­ed an offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai. All customers in any cabin class are being given a complimentary ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s highest observation decks.

To get their free entry, customers need to book their travel to Dubai on emirates.com with a promo code TOP2021 or via participating travel agents before July 22 for travel until September 30.

Maltese holidaymakers will be able to take advantage of this offer, as Emirates will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from July 14. Flights to/from Malta will operate three times weekly through the airline’s existing Larnaca service on its two-class Boeing 777-300LR, offering 42 lie-flat seats in business class and 386 ergonomically-designed seats in economy class.

Fares to Dubai in economy class start from €569, and in business class from €2,499.

The structure, which soars over the Dubai skyline, is located next to The Dubai Mall and has drawn visitors from all over the world since opening in 2010. Not only is the Burj Khalifa the world’s tallest free-standing structure, it also holds the record for the fastest double deck elevators, cruising at 10m/s.

From Level 124, visitors can take a closer look at the world below through high-powered telescopes and step out onto the public outdoor observation terrace overlooking the ever-growing skyline. The visit continues at Level 125, standing at 456 metres, offering a spacious deck for stunning 360-degree views of the city.

The full experience is only complete with a visit to the Dubai Mall, a vibrant hub of shopping and entertainment, including the Dubai Aquarium and the Underwater Zoo.

Visitors can end a delightful day at one of the many dining venues while enjoying the spectacular choreographed musical of the Dubai Fountain.

Members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, can also look forward to earning Double Tier Miles on all flights to Dubai booked before July 31, for travel until December 31.

And that’s not all; until September 30, all customers can get even more out of their stay in Dubai with the My Emirates Pass. By simply showing their Emirates boarding pass at any of the more than 450 participating locations, visitors from [Ireland] can enjoy Dubai for less at some of the city’s best restaurants, world-class theme parks, spas and adventure outings.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative pro­ducts and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.