Emirates is offering the possibility to discover new worlds at great value in economy, business and first class to popular destinations this autumn. One can book from today until September 5 to take advantage of special fares for travel between August 27 and December 17, 2019.

One can visit the sunny beaches of destinations across the Indian Ocean, enjoy an adventure in Africa, or shop and explore the lively cities in the Far East by securing these value fares.

In addition, customers will also earn double the miles on Emirates Skywards when registering, booking and travelling during the promotion period to Colombo, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Nairobi, Yangon, Seychelles and Singapore.

All customers across cabin classes have access to over 4,500 channels of audio and visual entertainment on Emirates’ Ice system, from the latest movies to TV shows, music and games.

Customers also enjoy complimentary beverages and regionally inspired meals, as well as the famed hospitality of the airline’s multicultural cabin crew, including crew from Malta.

Emirates also offers a generous baggage allowance of up to 35kg in economy class, 40kg in business class and 50kg in first class.

To book your next flight with Emirates, contact your local travel agent or visit www.emirates.com.mt.