Emirates has launched a new offer for travellers planning their next winter escape to Dubai in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket in first or business class or who stop over in Dubai will be able to enjoy a complimentary night at Fairmont The Palm hotel. This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai purchased until February 13. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com or via participating travel agents, for bookings made at least 72 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival. To book, visit www.emirates.com/mt/english/special-offers/your-complimentary-hotel-stay/.

Named after Dubai’s manmade island, the Palm Jumeirah, Fairmont The Palm is a luxury resort for couples and families. Offering 381 rooms and suites overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, travellers are able to experience some of the world’s finest flavours at a choice of 10 restaurants and bars.

Guests travelling with young ones can enjoy the Fairmont Falcons Kids’ Club, which offers activities for children aged three to 15 in friendly and cosy surroundings, while guests looking for relaxation can indulge in a treatment at the Fairmont Willow Stream Spa. The luxurious resort also includes four outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools, a private white-sand beach and a state-of-the-art health club.

Fairmont The Palm is only 25 minutes away from Dubai International Airport and close enough to explore the beautiful Dubai Marina and other local attractions.

For additional nights, customers can book on www.fairmont.com/palm-dubai/offers/winter-sun-escape/.