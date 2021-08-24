Every Emirates ticket bought on emirates.com until September 8 for travel to Dubai until September 30 includes a complimentary ticket to watch the La Perle theatre show which combines breathtaking choreography with daring stunts.

To get the complimentary ticket, customers need to book their flights on emirates.com using promo code LAPERLE. Passengers will receive a bronze ticket to the show when they fly economy class, and a silver ticket when they fly first class or business class. The offer is also available via participating travel agents. Terms and conditions apply.

Created by artistic director Franco Dragone, the story of La Perle pays homage to UAE’s pearl diving history in spectacular style thanks to the purpose-built theatre, where gushing waterfalls and torrents of rain flood the stage and then drain away within seconds. Dragone is the mastermind behind The House of Dancing Water in Macau and Le Reve in Las Vegas. La Perle combines immersive performances with striking imagery and advanced technology.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations on its global network and currently operates three weekly passenger flights from Malta to Dubai.

From sun-soaked beaches to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Until September 30, all customers can get even more out of their stay in Dubai with the My Emirates Pass.

By simply showing their Emirates boarding pass at any of the more than 450 participating locations, visitors from Malta can enjoy Dubai for less at some of the city’s best restaurants, world-class theme parks, spas and adventure outings.

For more information and to book a flight, visit www.emirates.com.