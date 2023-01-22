Emirates has announced a new offer for travellers planning a trip to Dubai until the end of March.

Travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket to, or stopping over in, Dubai, will be able to also enjoy complimentary passes to three of the city’s most popular attractions: views from At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience and a 45-minute Yellow Boats Atlantis Blast Tour.

At the Top, Burj Khalifa offers a great opportunity to see Dubai from the clouds at the top of the world’s tallest building, The Burj Khalifa, and take in panoramic views of the entire city, from its pristine beaches to the glamourous Dubai Marina. Travellers can enjoy a coffee and a delicious pastry at the top of the world from Level 125.

A floating platform, over 274 metres in length, located at the Dubai Fountain, the Dubai Fountains Boardwalk allows visitors to get closer to the Burj Khalifa’s famous water, music and light spectacles and lose themselves in the hypnotising displays across 30 acres of the Burj lake, with over 1,000 water displays.

The Yellow Boats Atlantis Blast Tour is a 45-minute experience through the Dubai Marina to Palm Jumeirah, around Atlantis the Palm. Visitors can admire the landscapes and learn more about the architectural history and stories from an expert guide, all while soaking in the sun and the cultural history of the region.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai, purchased using code EKDXB23 until January 29. The offer is available on bookings made on www.emirates.com, via the Emirates call centre or participating travel agents, for travel from January 18 and March 31.

Special offer is valid for tickets purchased until January 29

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

There is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai, particularly for those looking for a little winter sun. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of experiences.

The My Emirates Winter Pass allows customers flying to or through Dubai to simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas with discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, one can visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Customers can also browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Customers can also book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. For even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they are away.

Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn ‘miles’ on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these ‘miles’ for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/xx/english/skywards/.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates a daily service to Dubai from Malta. For more information, visit www.emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on www.emirates.com, the Emirates sales office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.