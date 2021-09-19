Emirates, the premier partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched its latest initiative under a global campaign to promote destination Dubai to people from all walks of life this winter season.

The airline’s Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal, launched last week across its global markets, will enable customers to save up to 20 per cent on fares to Dubai when they book their flights early.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “Dubai truly has something for everyone and this winter, as our home city hosts Expo 2020, the excitement and range of attractions for visitors will ratchet up, including various once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

He added: “As Dubai’s home airline, Emirates is launching a series of initiatives to make it even more compelling for travellers to plan their visit and experience Dubai. Last month, we announced that we’ll give a free Expo Day Pass to every Emirates customer travelling to Dubai during the Expo period, and we introduced an innovative ‘a mile a minute’ offer for our Skywards members.

“Today, we are launching an early booking discount on flights to Dubai across all our markets. In the coming weeks, we plan to roll out offers tailored for families, a special Expo edition of our popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ product, a celebratory offer for the UAE’s 50th jubilee anniversary and more, so stay tuned.”

Emirates’ current special promotions include various features:Early bird discount: This special offer is valid on any return tickets booked to Dubai as the final destination for travel dates between September 26 and March 31, 2022.

It is applicable to bookings made from September 9 to September 30 via Emirates.com, through Emirates call centre or retail outlets or via a travel agent.

The offer applies to Emirates business and economy base fares, on Saver, Flex, Flex+ fare brands. The offer is not applicable on industry-discounted tickets or group-discounted tickets. Other terms and conditions apply, and all fares and flights are subject to availability.

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, visit the dedicated offer page on https://www.emirates.com/english/discover-dubai/expo-2020/expo-claim-ticket/.

Earn ‘a mile a minute’ in Dubai: Emirates customers can earn one Skywards Mile for every one minute spent in Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before March 31, 2022, can avail the offer on Emirates.com and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1 and March 31, 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Emirates-marketed, flydubai-operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates three weekly passenger flights from Malta to Dubai.

Popular holiday destinationDubai safely reopened for international business and leisure visitors in July 2020 and it remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai will host the world for Expo 2020 between October and March 2022. Through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Its six-month programme is packed with experiences to suit all ages and interests, including a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment and edutainment. Art and culture fans as well as food and technology enthusiasts can explore exhibits, workshops, performances, live shows and more.

Visitors can also drop by their national pavilion for a taste of home or experience the 190 pavilions of the other countries.

Architecture aficionados can look forward to soaking in the many inspiring designs throughout the Expo 2020 site, while those interested in future innovations that are making a difference in tomorrow’s world can stop by the various thematic and special pavilions.

For more information about the expo, visit www.expo2020dubai.com/.

Safe travelling

Keeping the health and well-being of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

As regards travel assurance, Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, visit www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/.