Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched special fares to Dubai. Each ticket for a flight departing from Malta will also include a complimentary day pass to Atlantis Aquaventure & The Lost Chambers Aquarium – one of Dubai’s most popular touristic attractions.

Atlantis Aquaventure is more than just a water park with its record-breaking water slides over 17 hectares of fun. Located at Atlantis the Palm, it’s a true attraction with its 1.2 kilometres of pristine beach and a stunning view of Dubai skyline. The Lost Chambers is the UAE’s largest aquarium and home to over 65,000 marine animals including black tip reef sharks, hundreds of rays from the Arabian Sea and beyond as well as colourful fish and jellyfish.

Emirates customers across all classes can redeem this offer by buying their flights to Dubai on emirates.com until October 27, for travel until February 29, 2020. Economy class passengers can enjoy special fares starting at €499 and business class passengers can enjoy special fares starting at €2,549. To avail the offer, once customers have purchased the tickets within campaign duration, they will get an e-mail from Emirates with unique access code to redeem a day pass ticket to Atlantis Aquaventure. The offer is only valid for customers travelling from November 1, 2020 to Dubai and it is not extended to passengers transiting through Dubai. The complimentary Atlantis Aquaventure & The Lost Chambers ticket can be used daily with the waterpark being open until sunset and The Lost Chambers until 10pm.

Travellers to Dubai can also enjoy the vibrant city’s many attractions, including world-class shopping, iconic buildings, city’s famous beaches, a diverse and multicultural dining scene, desert adventures and the world’s largest indoor ski slope.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit https://www.emirates.com/mt, your travel agent or the Malta Emirates sales office at the Malta International Airport. Terms and conditions apply.