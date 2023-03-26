Emirates has boosted operations by 31 per cent of its total available seat kilometre ‒ ASKMs ‒ since the start of its financial year and has further plans to ramp up seat capacity in its latest summer schedule published today.

In the past months, the airline has planned and executed the rapid growth of its network operations, reintroducing services to five cities; launching flights to one new destination (Tel Aviv), adding 251 weekly flights onto existing routes; and continuing the roll-out of service enhancements in the air and on the ground.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “Emirates continues to expand its global network and deploy its capacity to meet travel demand across the world. Our financial year started relatively quietly as we held back our ramp up until the planned northern runway rehabilitation programme at Dubai International airport was completed in June. From July 2022 onwards, it’s been non-stop expansion.”

He added: “Customer demand has been very strong, and our forward bookings are also robust. Emirates is working hard on several fronts, to bring back operating capacity as quickly as the ecosystem can manage, while also upgrading our fleet and product to ensure our customers always enjoy the best possible Emirates experience.

“So far, four of our A380 aircraft have been completely refurbished with our new cabin interiors and Premium Economy seats, and more will enter service as our US$2 billion cabin and service enhancement programme picks up pace.”

In the coming months, established routes to Europe, Australia and Africa will be served with more Emirates flights, while in East Asia, more cities are seeing route restarts. Emirates has been flying to Malta for the past 25 years and currently offers a daily service to and from Dubai, via Cyprus.

Upcoming A380 deployments in Summer 2023 season

Emirates continues to scale up its A380 operations with the reintroduction of the iconic double-decker across its network: Glasgow (from today, March 26), Casablanca from (April 15), Beijing (from May 1), Shanghai (from June 4), Nice (from June 1), Birmingham (from July 1), Kuala Lumpur (from August 1), and Taipei (from August 1).

Upcoming route enhancements by region

Europe

Amsterdam: from 14 to 19 weekly flights starting April 2.

Athens: addition of a daily seasonal service to serve summer demand between June 1 to September 30

Bologna: from five flights a week to a daily service starting May 1

Budapest: from five flights a week to a daily service by June 1.

London: start of second daily service to London Stansted on May 1. This will take Emirates’ London operations to 11 daily flights – including six times daily to London Heathrow and three times daily to Gatwick.

Venice: from five to six flights a week from today, increasing to a daily service from June 1.

Africa

Cairo: from 25 to 28 weekly flights by October 29.

Dar es Salam: from five flights a week to daily flights starting May 1.

Entebbe: from six flights a week to daily flights starting July 1.

Australia andNew Zealand

Emirates’ non-stop Australia flights will return to pre-pandemic levels to Sydney from May 1, Melbourne from today, and Brisbane on June 1.

Brisbane: An additional daily service starting June 1 will take Emirates to 14 flights per week to Brisbane.

Christchurch: restart of daily service from Dubai via Sydney from today.

Melbourne: addition of thrid daily service to Melbourne from today via Singapore. This adds capacity to Melbourne and re-establishes connectivity between Singapore and Melbourne. The other two daily flights from Melbourne fly non-stop to Dubai.

Sydney: addition of third daily non-stop service from May 1.

East Asia

Bangkok: Addition of fifth daily service from August 1.

Beijing: To commence daily non-stop Boeing 777-300ER service from March 15, upgrading to an A380 effective May 1. A second daily service will commence effective September 1 with an A380.

Hong Kong: Addition of a daily non-stop flight from March 29. This increases Emirates’ operations to 14 weekly flights, including its existing daily Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong service.

Kuala Lumpur: Addition of a third daily service from June 1.

Tokyo: Resumption of services to Tokyo Haneda with daily flights on April 2. This takes Emirates’ Japan operations to 21 daily flights, including a daily A380 service to Tokyo-Narita and a daily Boeing 777 service to Osaka.