Emirates Airlines will be holding an open day on Sunday July 30 to recruit cabin crew in Malta. The event will be held at the Radisson Blu Resort in St George’s Bay, St. Julian's.

The Malta open day will form part of a global drive by Emirates as it lays the groundwork for its next big growth phase.

All Emirates crew members are based in Dubai.

The airline said it offers cabin crew an international lifestyle, the opportunity to work with an award-winning multicultural team, and the prestige of representing a global airline brand as they travel the world on one of the youngest and most modern fleets, flying with over 140 nationalities and a network of 130 cities on six continents.

Emirates cabin crew are offered a competitive salary and an enticing package of benefits such as annual leave tickets and other travel concessions, furnished company accommodation, transportation to and from work, insurance cover, and discounts on shopping and leisure activities in the UAE.

Emirates also provides excellent training resources and career opportunities, as well as a variety of employee development programmes, it said.

The recruitment process is designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

Interested candidates are invited to attend the open day with an up-to-date digital curriculum vitae (CV) in English, a valid ID or passport copy and copies of their education certificates. It is recommended that candidates have digital copies of these documents on their phones to share with the recruitment team on the day.

Emirates Group is also recruiting for several other roles across the organisation. Those wishing to be a part of Emirates Group are advised to regularly visit https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/ for the latest roles and updates.