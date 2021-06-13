Emirates has announced it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from July 14, further expanding its European network to 34 destinations, and offering customers worldwide more travel choices and enhanced connectivity via Dubai.

With a successful vaccination programme and an overall decrease in daily COVID-19 cases in the country, Malta has officially welcomed UAE tourists back to the Maltese islands on June 1.

Flights to/from Malta will operate three times weekly through the airline’s existing Larnaca service on its two-class Boeing 777-300LR, offering 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 386 ergonomically- designed seats in Economy class.

Emirates flight EK 109 will depart Dubai (DXB) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8am, arriving in Larnaca (LCA) at 11.10am. The flight will leave Larnaca at 12.20pm, arriving in Malta (MLA) at 2.05pm. The return flight, EK 110 leaves Malta at 3.35pm, arriving in Larnaca at 7pm. The flight will leave Larnaca at 8.10pm, arriving at 1.05am in Dubai the next day.

Emirates customers also have seamless access to European cities via the airline’s codeshare agreement with Air Malta.

As more international destinations begin easing their entry restrictions, Emirates will expand its services to provide more choice and convenience for customers who can now plan travel to more than 30 cities in 20 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, quarantine free. Emirates will now operate over 280 weekly flights in July from Dubai to cities in Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa and other popular island getaways, for travellers who want to start their long-awaited adventures and experiences this summer without the hassle, cost or stress of quarantine.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Effective from June 2, Emirates customers travelling to Malta, who are five years old or above, are required to hold a negative COVID-19 test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Malta. Passengers must also present a completed Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate at check-in to be accepted for travel to Malta.

Fully-vaccinated Maltese nationals or Malta residency permit holders may present a Maltese vaccination certificate instead of a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate when returning to Malta. For more details on entry requirements to Malta, customers can check the travel requirements page on https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/covid-19/travel-requirements-by-destination/.

As part of the Incentives for Free Independent Travellers (Fit) Scheme (https://www.mta.com.mt/en/news-details/293) launched by the Malta Tourism Authority to boost tourism, Emirates passengers visiting the Maltese islands for a minimum of three nights can also enjoy discounted rates offered by local hotels in Malta and earn up to €200 credit when booking directly through them. More information on this can be found via https://www.mta.com.mt/en/markets.

Travellers departing from Malta to the UAE should check and follow the applicable official COVID-19 health directives and take the necessary tests and measures as indicated by the directives.

Emirates remains focused on taking various steps to ease travel and has been a leader in introducing initiatives in cooperation with health authorities and organisations to protect the health of customers and to ensure their safety.

The company introduced measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and onboard to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease the customer journey through Dubai airport.

Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ICE, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently, the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.