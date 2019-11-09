Emirates SkyCargo recently hosted an event for Maltese agents and forwarders at a hotel in Mellieħa.

Anthie Antoniou, Emirates cargo manager for Cyprus and Malta, thanked all those who attended the event. “It was a fitting occasion to express our gratitude to Maltese agents and forwarders for supporting Emirates throughout the year,” she said.

As part of the event, two Emirates flight tickets – one to Dubai and another to Larnaca, Cyprus – were drawn. Julian Magri of ST Micro won the Dubai flight ticket, while the Cyprus flight ticket was won by Martyn Ferry of Miles Express.

Emirates SkyCargo was established in 1985 as the airfreight division of Emirates. It is the largest international cargo airline in the world. Emirates SkyCargo connects the world’s supply chains through more than 300 destinations across 80 countries in six continents, including Malta, through Emirates SkyCentral, the company’s operations hub at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central.